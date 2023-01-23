 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coal India arm MCL to set up Rs 12,000-crore power plant in Odisha

PTI
Jan 23, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST

Coal India arm MCL is in the process of diversifying into power generation and will set up a coal-based plant entailing an investment of around Rs 12,000 crore in Odisha, its chairman-cum-managing director O P Singh said.

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) also has plans to diversify into aluminium business.

"We are into process of diversifying into power generation... The power purchase agreement is in the process of getting finalised with a few states," Singh told reporters here.

The subsidiary has applied to the government for coal linkage for the proposed 1,600-mw coal-fired power plant and the allotment is yet to be done, Singh said.

The government is also advising the company to go for diversification "so they are definitely with us", Singh explained.

Singh further said that MCL has plans to foray into aluminum business and the company is in the process of getting bauxite block allotted to it.