    Coal India arm MCL to set up Rs 12,000-crore power plant in Odisha

    Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) also has plans to diversify into aluminium business.

    PTI
    January 23, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST
    Coal India arm MCL is in the process of diversifying into power generation and will set up a coal-based plant entailing an investment of around Rs 12,000 crore in Odisha, its chairman-cum-managing director O P Singh said.

    Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) also has plans to diversify into aluminium business.

    "We are into process of diversifying into power generation... The power purchase agreement is in the process of getting finalised with a few states," Singh told reporters here.

    The subsidiary has applied to the government for coal linkage for the proposed 1,600-mw coal-fired power plant and the allotment is yet to be done, Singh said.

    At present, the 'mini ratna' public sector enterprise has 18 operational coal mines, including 15 open cast mines.