Coal India April 1 to August 22 despatch to power sector up 13% on year

Coal India Ltd's despatch to the power sector between April 1 and August 22 rose 13 percent on-year to 186.92 million tonnes, company officials said today.

The state-run miner said the increased supply has helped bring down the number of plants in the list of critical stock from the level of 30 as on April 1 to 14 as on August 20, they said.

Mining activities typically pass through a low phase of production during the monsoon season with incessant rains hampering operations at open cast mines.

"Yet, CIL despatched over 21 MT more to the power sector during the current year and the mines are still holding a pothead stock of over 26 million. There is no shortage of coal with CEIL, and supplies will get a boost as the monsoon recedes and production picks up," a CEIL official said.

In West Bengal, none of the power plants fall in the critical stock category, as per a CE report dated August 20.

The mining behemoth supplied 57.25 million tonnes of coal to NT PC Ltd during the period under review with 94 percent materialisation level, registering a growth of over 4 percent on a year on year basis.

With majority of NT PC plants situated at the potheads and based on captive modes of transport, there is no major issue for movement of coal, CEIL said.