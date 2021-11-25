MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Coal India aims at Rs 40,000-50,000 crore capex in 4-5 years: Chairman Pramod Agrawal

The Rs 17,000-crore capex (capital expenditure) for the current fiscal is "on track", CIL chairman Pramod Agrawal told investors.

PTI
November 25, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST
Coal- File Image

Coal- File Image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Coal India Ltd said the company is aiming at investing Rs 40,000-50,000 crore as capital expenditure in the next 4-5 years. The Rs 17,000-crore capex (capital expenditure) for the current fiscal is "on track", CIL chairman Pramod Agrawal told investors.

The Rs 17,000-crore capex (capital expenditure) for the current fiscal is "on track", CIL chairman Pramod Agrawal told investors.

He also acknowledged that price revision is "inevitable" and this may happen soon. "We have spent Rs 7,000 crore capex so far and our Rs 17,000-crore target for the current fiscal is on track. We will invest around Rs 40,000-50,000 crore in the next 4-5 years, he said.

Most of the incremental capex will go into coal production and evacuation, he said. Asked about a mismatch between EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) and the increased capex of the miner, he said, "Our industry (mining) is not like any manufacturing entity in which an increase in capital expenses will translate into higher EBITDA. We have to carry out such expenditure to maintain production. Since last year only, we have invested heavily in production and evacuation," he said.

The Maharatna company said the capital expenditure plan will not be affected due to a fall in receivables as it has "enough cash flow" to manage the investments.

Close

Related stories

As of October, the receivables of the coal behemoth were at Rs 12,000 crore, down from Rs 19,000 crore in March 2021.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Coal India #Companies #Pramod Agrawal
first published: Nov 25, 2021 09:05 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.