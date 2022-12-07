 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coal import by power sector rises to 39 MT in April-October FY23

PTI
Dec 07, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST

However, much of the rise in import has gone to feed domestic coal-based plants, and the restoration of power generation by imported coal-based plants to its potential level has remained slow.

Import of coal by the power sector has increased in ongoing financial year and the sector imported 38.84 million tonne (MT) of the dry fuel in April-October period, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

"...import of coal by the power sector increased during current financial year of 2022-23. As against the total import of 27 MT by power sector in entire year of 2021-22, the import of coal by power sector in first 7 months increased to 38.84 MT," Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

As per the current import policy, coal is kept under open general licence and consumers are free to import coal from the source of their choice as per their contractual prices on payment of applicable duty.

The Centre does not interfere in this matter.

However, the power ministry had on April 28 advised power plants to import 10 per cent of the total requirement of coal for blending purpose and ensure continuous power supply in the respective states.