English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Coal crisis | Indian Railways to not cancel more passenger trains: Report

    Recently, the Coal ministry requested Railways to run around 422 coal rakes on a daily basis.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 02, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Indian Railways has decided to not cancel more passenger trains as coal supply is reaching normative levels. It is also monitoring the coal situation proactively to restore the trains cancelled in the recent times, according to a report in the Business Standard on May 2.

    "We introduced this as an interim measure, and are monitoring coal supply on a daily basis so that we can restore passenger trains," the report stated.

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

    The national transporter cancelled around 42 passenger trains on May 1 in order to prioritise the movement of coal rakes across the country. Out of 42 cancelled trains, 34 trains are from the South East Central Railway (SECR), while 8 are from Northern Railways.

    Also Read | Indian Railways on April 29 cancelled over 600 mail and passenger trains

    Close

    Related stories

    According to the Railway officials, this is an ‘interim measure’ and cancellations have taken place in non-priority sectors and less busy routes.

    Recently, the Coal ministry had requested Railways to run around 422 coal rakes on a daily basis to meet the present power demand.

    Also Read | It’s not a power crisis or a coal crisis. It’s a payment crisis!

    On April 28, Power minister RK Singh said that power shortage in some states is taking place as payments have not been made to generation firms. As per Singh, states were not lifting domestic coal on a war footing, stepping up fuel imports and allowing pass-through of high fuel costs.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Indian Railways #Indian railways news #train status #trains #trains cancellation
    first published: May 2, 2022 08:59 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.