Coal crisis | Indian Railways to not cancel more passenger trains: Report

Indian Railways has decided to not cancel more passenger trains as coal supply is reaching normative levels. It is also monitoring the coal situation proactively to restore the trains cancelled in the recent times, according to a report in the Business Standard on May 2.

"We introduced this as an interim measure, and are monitoring coal supply on a daily basis so that we can restore passenger trains," the report stated.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The national transporter cancelled around 42 passenger trains on May 1 in order to prioritise the movement of coal rakes across the country. Out of 42 cancelled trains, 34 trains are from the South East Central Railway (SECR), while 8 are from Northern Railways.

According to the Railway officials, this is an ‘interim measure’ and cancellations have taken place in non-priority sectors and less busy routes.

Recently, the Coal ministry had requested Railways to run around 422 coal rakes on a daily basis to meet the present power demand.

On April 28, Power minister RK Singh said that power shortage in some states is taking place as payments have not been made to generation firms. As per Singh, states were not lifting domestic coal on a war footing, stepping up fuel imports and allowing pass-through of high fuel costs.





