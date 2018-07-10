App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Telcos request Centre to ensure E and V bands are not delicensed by DoT

The E and V bands can be used to increase coverage of networks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has requested the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to ensure 'E' and 'V' spectrum is not delicensed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

According to a Mint report, a July 7 letter by COAI stated that the move would allow unlicensed telecom operators to use these bands as access spectrum.

The 'E' band ranges from 71 to 76 GHz  and from 81 to 86 GHz, while the 'V' band ranges from 57 to 64 MHz. Both bands can be used to increase coverage of networks.

Moreover, standard operators would not be able to use these airwaves to improve backhaul capacity, which strengthens the network capacity.

The letter further said that the government would lose out on possible revenue through license fees and spectrum usage charges. The DoT stated that it would allocate spectra in line with global practices, as recommended by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

This would mean a fixed-fee mechanism of allocation as opposed to an auction. The mechanism has yet to be outlined by the DoT since TRAI first put its recommendations forth in 2014.

The report quoted the COAI as saying, “Since the government had decided to assign access spectrum only through auction (following a Supreme Court judgement), if the government intends to allocate part of the V-band spectrum for access services, it is imperative that the same should be assigned only through auction.”

The Supreme Court had earlier cancelled 122 spectrum licences that were issued on or after January 10, 2008.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 10:54 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

