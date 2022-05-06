English
    CNN-News18 quashes competition to become India’s No.1 English News channel

    Credible news wins over the noise. CNN-News18 races ahead of Times Now to become the top English news channel in the country. The channel is also the king of prime time with 40 percent viewership

    Moneycontrol News
    May 06, 2022 / 07:06 PM IST
    Representational image

    CNN-News18 has become the number one English news channel in the country, racing ahead of Times Now and Republic. As per the BARC data (week 14-17’2022), CNN-News18 has garnered 26.3 percent market share in the India urban+rural (AB15+ segment).

    In the Prime-Time segment (2+ [Mon-Friday] 1800-2300 hrs), the channel has garnered 40.2 percent viewership share, as compared to 25 percent of Republic and 20.2 percent of Times Now.

    CNN-News18 leading the BARC rating is a testimony that audience prefer news over noise. CNN-NEWS18’s unbiased reporting and coverage of all point of views has established new benchmarks in the news broadcasting sector. The channel’s viewership has gained viewership steadily because of the added focus on programming, along with broad-basing content to all geographies across the country.

    Commenting on the channel’s achievement, Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor, CNN-News18, said “I want to thank our viewers who have reposed immense faith in CNN News18’s programming and in our journalism. We have always believed in keeping it classy, that you don’t have to shout from the rooftops. That is reflected in our choice of stories and programming formats. CNN-News18 has to be the youngest newsroom in the country. We are reflective of a new, young India which is not shy of asserting itself. We are a young and dynamic team, and we are just getting started”.

    Smriti Mehra, CEO, Business News, Network18 Group, said, “The channel has managed to clinch the top position with its philosophy of bringing news which is rational and thought-provoking without any jingoism. A slew of new shows launched, such as ‘Bits To Billion – The Unicorn Story’ focusing on the inspirational stories of the Unicorns, ‘Plain Speak’, which brings out the hard facts of the most talked-about news story and ‘A Billion New Ideas’ highlighting the power of the Ideas, Innovations and Intentions have put the channel firmly at the top.’

    Close

    On the marketing front, CNN-News18 chose to put its voice and might behind campaigns that reflected the mood of the nation with a sense of responsibility towards the society. Some of the noteworthy campaigns were #DontShowMeYourFace encouraging people to continue wearing masks during the pandemic and honouring the doctors for their relentless services during the pandemic with the campaign #ExtraordinaryAmongUs to name a few.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #CNN-NEWS18
    first published: May 6, 2022 07:06 pm
