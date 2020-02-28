App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 09:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CNBC-TV18 India Business Leaders Awards 2020: Here's the full list of winners

Late Arun Jaitley was posthumously bestowed with the Hall of Fame Award, which was received by his wife Sangeeta Jaitley.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The 15th Edition of CNBC-TV18's India Business Leaders Awards was held on the night of February 28 in Mumbai. The event saw the who's who of the corporate world in attendance, with awards presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Here is a full list of winners of the awards in various categories.

Outstanding Business Leader of the Year: Rajesh Gopinathan

Outstanding Company of the Year: HDFC Bank

Most Promising Company of the Year: Vinati Organics

Outstanding Contribution of Brand India: PV Sindhu

Young Turk of the Year: Rivigo

Young Turks Start-up of the Year: Meesho

Lifetime Achievement: Deepak Parekh

The Disruptors: UPI

State of the Year: Maharashtra

Brand Campaign of the Year: Fevicol

Iconic Company of the Decade: Tata Consultancy Services

Iconic Business Leader of the Decade: Mukesh Ambani

Iconic Sports Leader of the Decade: P Gopichand

Iconic Entertainment Leader of the Decade: Karan Johar

Hall of Fame: Late Arun Jaitley

Special Mention - Disruptors: Nykaa.com

First Published on Feb 28, 2020 09:48 pm

