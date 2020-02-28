CNBC-TV18 India Business Leaders Awards 2020: Here's the full list of winners

Late Arun Jaitley was posthumously bestowed with the Hall of Fame Award, which was received by his wife Sangeeta Jaitley.
The 15th Edition of CNBC-TV18's India Business Leaders Awards was held on the night of February 28 in Mumbai. The event saw the who's who of the corporate world in attendance, with awards presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Late Arun Jaitley was posthumously bestowed with the Hall of Fame Award, which was received by his wife Sangeeta Jaitley.
Here is a full list of winners of the awards in various categories.
Outstanding Business Leader of the Year: Rajesh Gopinathan
Outstanding Company of the Year: HDFC Bank
Most Promising Company of the Year: Vinati Organics
Outstanding Contribution of Brand India: PV Sindhu
Young Turk of the Year: Rivigo
Young Turks Start-up of the Year: Meesho
Lifetime Achievement: Deepak Parekh
The Disruptors: UPI
State of the Year: Maharashtra
Brand Campaign of the Year: Fevicol
Iconic Company of the Decade: Tata Consultancy Services
Iconic Business Leader of the Decade: Mukesh Ambani
Iconic Sports Leader of the Decade: P Gopichand
Iconic Entertainment Leader of the Decade: Karan Johar
Hall of Fame: Late Arun JaitleySpecial Mention - Disruptors: Nykaa.com
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).