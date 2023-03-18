 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CM Ashok Gehlot announces formation of 19 new districts, 3 new divisions in Rajasthan

PTI
Mar 18, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST

This is the first time since 2008 that new districts have been carved out in Rajasthan, taking the number of districts in the state to 50.

In a significant announcement in the election year, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced the formation of 19 new districts and three new divisions in the state, earmarking Rs 2,000 crore for infrastructure development for them.

This is the first time since 2008 that new districts have been carved out in Rajasthan, taking the number of districts in the state to 50. Gehlot made the announcement on Friday in the Assembly, which also passed the 2023-24 budget through a voice vote.

The chief minister said a high-level committee was formed to look into the formation of new districts and it had submitted its report to the government. "The state will now have 19 new districts," Gehlot said during a discussion on the budget.

The three new divisions will be in Banswara, Pali and Sikar, he added. The chief minister proposed a budget of Rs 2,000 crore for the first phase of infrastructure and human resource development for the new districts and divisions.