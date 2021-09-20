Clubhouse unveils its first cohort of Creator First India programme

Clubhouse allows users to dip into "rooms", either to listen or virtually put their hand up to speak in discussions, which according to the platform's guidelines cannot be recorded nor comments quoted. (Representative image)

Social audio platform Clubhouse has announced its first cohort of six creators from India that will be part of its accelerator programme 'Creator First'.

After first launching it in the United States in March this year, Clubhouse had extended the accelerator programme to India in June, in a bid to woo more creators to its platform.

Through this programme, Clubhouse will help these creators with production and creative development, help them promote their show, and provide financial support either through a monthly stipend or matching creators with brands. While the company didn't disclose the stipend size in India, it provided creators in the United States $5,000 per month for three months.

Among those selected in the first cohort include:

- 'In The Club’ by Aniruddha Guha and Janice Sequeira, who hosts famous personalities from cinema, fashion, and beyond in a weekly talk show.

- 'Kyun & A’ by All Things Small, a weekly interactive quiz show hosted by actor and comedian Kumar Varun.

- ‘Oaktree Dugout’ by Neerav Ghosh and Shubhankar Arun that will provide a weekly recap of the latest Cricket developments.

- ‘The Voice of Clubhouse Telugu’ by playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada and Ashwin Vinayagamoorthy who will use the platform to find "the next voice" for a Telugu film.

- 'Kerala Cafe: Success Stories’ by Thomas Zachariah, Kruain, and Arabind Chandrasekhar that helps listeners find and share stories of inspiration and motivation from all walks of life.

- ‘Late Night Jam’, a long-running musical jam room moderated by Anirudh Deshmukh and Aania Dutt.

Aarthi Ramamurthy, head of International at Clubhouse, said in an official blog post that they will be announcing more such cohorts in the coming months.

This programme is likely going to be one of the key measures for the Andreessen Horowitz-backed startup to get a much-needed user boost in India where it is witnessing a slowing user growth rate in recent months. Clubhouse had witnessed a major spike in its user base in India in the months of May and June, as it rolled out an Android app and dropped the invite-only tag.

One of the key areas of growth was among the Malayali-speaking audience in Kerala, who were using the platform to discuss topics ranging from politics to feminism, Moneycontrol reported in June.

Slowing user growth in India

However, after the initial spike, the growth seems to have tapered down in subsequent months as the novelty of the platform likely started wearing off and people also started meeting others in real life as the lockdown restrictions eased down.

Clubhouse clocked only 505,000 downloads on Android in August, as compared to 1.3 million downloads in July and a drastic drop from 5.6 million downloads in June, according to app intelligence firm Sensor Tower. Overall, the app witnessed 558,000 downloads in August, from 1.4 million downloads in July and 5.9 million downloads in June.

Globally, Clubhouse's Android app downloads declined to 1.2 million in August, from the high of 6.8 million downloads in June. Overall, the app witnessed 1.7 million downloads in August, a massive decline from 7.7 million downloads in June.

The social audio market has also attracted several competitors in recent months, right from Twitter to Facebook, Spotify, LinkedIn, Discord, and Telegram among others have either launched competing products or have stated plans to do so.

Clubhouse is currently valued at $4 billion, having raised back-to-back financing from investors like Andreessen Horowitz, DST Global, and Tiger Global among others earlier this year.