Clubhouse launches accelerator programme for creators, India downloads reach 65,000

Clubhouse icon seen on a smartphone screen (Image: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Clubhouse, an audio-based social network for iOS, launched an accelerator programme for 20 creators on March 14 to support them with promotion and monetisation of shows.

As the app completes a year on March 17, there are also plans for a world tour to better understand how the people across the world use them through country-specific town halls on the app, which could include India as well.

Co-founder Paul Davidson said during a Clubhouse Townhall on Sunday that the company was launching the accelerator programme ‘Creator First’ to support creators on the platform at scale. The registration for the programme will be open till March 31.

The world tour will kick off with Italy on March 15 and Davidson said the company is interested in seeing how countries like India, Nigeria and Hong Kong, where the adoption has increased, are using the platform.

Clubhouse in India, competition

This comes at a time when the platform is gaining traction across the world within a year of its launch, including India. The app went live on March 17, 2020.

According to a report by app analytics platform App Annie, the company so far has 12.2 million downloads globally as of March 9, 2021 led by the US at 3.1 million. In India, there are about 65,000 downloads for the period. This is a huge jump from the total 12,000 downloads till January 2021, according to multiple media reports.

Clubhouse, which is iOS only, has started work on its Android version. But it is not clear when it would be launched. This could be a game changer in India, where the majority of them are Android users.

The company is also seeing competition from Twitter Spaces, a Clubhouse like platform that will be launched publicly next month. There are also reports of Facebook working on a similar platform.

Accelerator programme

Davidson also said that the programme will support 20 creators for the period of three months. Davidson did not disclose the investments the company is making. However the investments come from the recent Series B funding led by Andrew Chen at a16z, a US-based Venture Capitalist firm.

Through this programme the social media app will support creators including supplying equipment like iPhone, help them with promotions and also venues to get paid for it. Davidson pointed out that the creators will be matched with brands or get paid directly from listeners. “We will guarantee $5000 per month,” Davidson said.

Accessing contacts

The company is also working on a monetization feature, which he said, is “very important” and serious about. It will see more engineering and design talent joining the firm in the coming weeks.

Some had raised concerns about the app accessing the user's contact list. According to Davidson, the particular feature was so easy for users to share invites to their friends. However, he said, users can disable contact access to clubhouse whenever they want to and can instead directly type their number to share invites.