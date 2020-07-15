Club Factory temporarily suspends India operations after ban on Chinese apps: Report

Apparel e-tailer Club Factory has suspended its India operations around two weeks after the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps citing threats to national security.

Club Factory put 'on hold' payments to sellers until the ban is reversed by the government, The Economic Times reported.

"We further wish to inform you that the government notification banning the access to CF (Club Factory) app and website in India also constitutes a force majeure event," the company said in an email to sellers.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this report.

Club Factory owes as much as Rs 60 crore to sellers and over Rs 100 crore to third-party logistics providers, the report stated.

Apart from Club Factory, e-commerce portals Shein and Romwe were also banned by the Indian government on June 29.

The company has not paid sellers for months before the ban came into effect, it added.

Shein on its website said it stopped accepting orders from July 11. "We are in contact with the government to respond and provide relevant documents for clarification," the online marketplace said.

The report said some of the banned platforms found ways to bypass the ban by creating new Uniform Resource Locators (URL) for their websites. Club Factory provided users a link on Instagram to download the app.