CLSA maintains buy on HDFC Life, sees potential upside of 33%

Global research firm CLSA is upbeat on HDFC Life with a potential upside of 33 percent. The brokerage has a buy call on the stock.

The management sees healthy growth in insurance industry as it remains a preferred pool of household savings.

HDFC Life is banking on expanding distribution and product innovation, it said, adding that the firm is well placed to deliver a 24% CAGR in new premiums.

At 13:48 hrs HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited was quoting at Rs 451.00, up Rs 0.75, or 0.17 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 455.55 and an intraday low of Rs 450.00.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.