Cloud, metaverse and AI will be next decade's mega tech trends: Accenture

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

Generative AI, digital identity and data usage are the key factors that will enable these trends, Acccenture says in its Technology Vision 2023 report

The next decade will be defined by three mega tech trends — cloud, metaverse and AI—which collectively will collapse the distance between digital and physical worlds, global IT services and software company Accenture has said.

This comes at a time when global giants like Microsoft, Meta, which even changed its name to stress on the next big thing, and Disney have begun to slow down on their metaverse ambitions in the face of macro-economic challenges and low adoption of the technology.

Though closer home, IT services firms like Tech Mahindra have been bullish on their metaverse plans and deal pipeline.

In its Technology Vision 2023 report, Accenture identified generative AI, digital identity and data usage as the key factors that will enable these tech trends.