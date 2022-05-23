Cloud is growing phenomenally, says Infosys CEO

Infosys CEO and MD, Salil Parekh, at Davos 2022, on May 23 said that they have been very strongly focused in the last four to five years on positioning Infosys as a digital services company, this was his first interview since his term was extended for five years till 2027.

In a conversation with CNBC-TV 18, he claimed that the demand for the service continues to explode. “What’s happening is that large enterprises are still looking for big digital transformations.”

Infosys is continuously connecting with its European clients and seeing good traction for digital transformation, said the CEO, on whether any pullback was faced by the company due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Moreover, in response to how Infosys is handling cost pressures, he said, “There are levers that we can work on and over time maintain the high-operating margin discipline.”

Furthermore, he opined, “As we are doing more work in digital, we are communicating with our clients what the value of digital is. With that discussion, we see the possibility of getting more benefits from our clients and sharing in the impact that we are creating. We are also seeing broad-based wage increases and our clients are also seeing inflation pressures in their environment, so we anticipate the discussions on what we could do with these wage increases.”

Focus Areas

For Infosys, digital has always been at the core which stands at almost 60 per cent today, according to CNBC-TV 18.

Apart from that, the MD said, “One of the big things that we will start to look at more is cloud work. Cloud today is growing at a phenomenal pace and what we do there is work with private cloud companies, public cloud companies, software as a service, and platform as a service and we have built an Infosys Cobalt which is the most advanced cloud capability in the industry today.”

He added, “We have done small focused acquisitions in the past and we’ll continue to do those.” The company is also looking at other sizes but “they are more opportunistic”. However, the primary focus for them will remain on organic.

“That’s really where we can tell we are winning market share and clients are appreciating what we are bringing to them. We may look at some strategic inorganic opportunities as well.”

He also shared that the acquisition pipeline is doing pretty well and even though it is not without its challenges, several discussions around it are still in progress.

The CEO also said that the company is making investments to expand digital capacities and sales footprint while localisation is also an area of investment.

Revenue Guidance

“The FY23 revenue guidance is very strong. It is at 13-15 per cent which is far ahead of where the market is at. In FY22, we grew at 19.7 per cent as there is a large-base effect but we had anticipated cost pressures in FY23.”

The CEO further said that the company is “comfortable with the 13-15 per cent today” as “when we gave the guidance, we had already started to point to the global environment so we built some of that into the 13-15 per cent.”

Infosys and cloud

Talking with CNBC-TV 18 about what makes Infosys stand out from other tech companies, Parekh said that he believes Cobalt is a massive differentiator for Infosys. “Firstly, we are gaining market share. Additionally, any large digital programme needs different capabilities from a company like Infosys and we have now put together a system in which all of us are working for the client.”

And the third big difference, he said, is “the strength of our delivery”.“Today, we probably have the best delivery in the industry. Our approach is we may promise a little less upfront but make sure we come through,” said the CEO.

Government contracts

Commenting on government contracts back home, he said, “Both the GST & Income Tax Portal is working very well. Artificial intelligence and machine learning enable the government to look at the holistic picture of what the taxpayers are doing. This allows a real tracking of all the mechanism that’s going on and that, in a small way, supports the increase in the collection.”

Lastly, he shared with CNBC-TV 18 that Infosys’ objective is increasing client relevance and make sure that they are gaining market share.





