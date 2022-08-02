 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cloud, AI, IoT, drones set to transform insurance industry: ICICI Lombard's Girish Nayak

According to Girish Nayak of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd, businesses are customising their offerings for efficiency and individualised experiences.

Giving a glimpse into insurance in the tech age, Girish Nayak of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd says companies are tailoring their offerings for efficiency and personalised experiences.

An app developed by the company is helping retail and corporate customers use features such as tele-consultation and homecare. And newly launched AI-based features are helping them understand their health vitals and calorie intake, Nayak, the company’s chief, Customer Service, Operations and Technology, told An app developed by the company is helping retail and corporate customers use features such as tele-consultation and homecare.

