you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 01:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Clothing brand Mufti appoints Vipul Mathur as COO

In his current role at Mufti, he will be responsible to augment consumer experiences and propel the brand towards a stronger growth.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
(Representative image)
(Representative image)
 
 
Clothing brand Mufti Tuesday announced the appointment of Vipul Mathur as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his current role at Mufti, he will be responsible to augment consumer experiences and propel the brand towards a stronger growth.

"He brings in 20 years of experience in brand management, retail operations and merchandising and was previously employed at reputed organisations such as Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Madura Fashion and Lifestyle and Van Heusen," the company said in a statement

Prior to joining Mufti, Vipul worked as the brand head for SKULT, before which he was the Chief BNM (Buying and Merchandising) Officer with Aditya Birla Online Fashion (ABOF).

Mathur will succeed Harbir Singh Sidhu.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 01:34 pm

