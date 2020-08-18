172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|closure-of-flipkarts-business-during-covid-19-lockdown-affects-walmart-internationals-q2-sales-5724551.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 06:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Closure of Flipkart's business during COVID-19 lockdown affects Walmart International's Q2 sales

The other reason cited for the decline was a change in currency rates, which affected the net sales by around $2.4 billion

Priyanka Sahay

Global retailer Walmart reported a 6.8 percent decrease in its international net sales at $27.2 billion as the coronavirus lockdown stonewalled operations of its Indian domestic e-commerce venture Flipkart.

"Net sales included the effects of the government-mandated closure of the company’s Flipkart business in India for a portion of the quarter, as well as similar actions in markets in Africa and Central America," the company said in a statement. The other reason cited for the decline was a change in currency rates, which affected the net sales by around $2.4 billion.

e-commerce contributed 12 percent of total sales of Walmart International led by omnichannel capabilities. The management said that since re-opening, the gross merchandise value at Flipkart has exceeded pre-COVID levels. It, however, didn't disclose related numbers.

Close

The total revenue of Walmart stood at $137.7 billion, an increase of $7.4 billion, or 5.6 percent.

related news

Following the onslaught of COVID-19, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24. Even though it exempted delivery of essential goods, including food, medicine and medical equipment through e-commerce during the first phase of the lockdown, delivery boys reported hindrance on the roads from the administration.

The decision was criticised by many as e-commerce is regarded to be a safer alternative than visiting stores while following social distancing norms.

The ban was gradually lifted in May but conditions applied. The deliveries were still not allowed in containment zones.

Walmart acquired Flipkart in May 2018 at a valuation of $24.9 billion. It had invested $16 billion for a majority stake in Flipkart.

The company recently announced that it will lead a $1.2 billion fresh investment in Flipkart. This fresh investment is expected to see participation from a group of existing shareholders. It will be funded in two tranches over the remainder of FY21.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 06:09 pm

tags #Business #earnings #Flipkart #startups #Walmart

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.