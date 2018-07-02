Closing Bell: Global weakness drags Sensex 159 pts, Nifty below 10,700; Infosys, Titan up 2%

Live now
Jul 02, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Delist of Vedanta Resources from LSE
Oil prices slide on increase in supply
NSE signs strategic partnership agreement with Nasdaq
June tractor sales
IPO: Bharat Hotels, which runs five-star properties under 'The LaLiT' brand, has filed draft prospectus with capital markets regulator to garner Rs 1,200 crore through its initial share-sale.
The initial public offer (IPO) comprises sale of fresh equity shares to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore, according to the draft papers filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
Proceeds of the issue will be utilised towards repayment of certain loans availed by the company for other general corporate purposes, reports PTI.
USFDA Approval: Strides Shasun announced that it's wholly owned subsidiary Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd has received final approval for Ibuprofen tablets USP, 200 mg (OTC) from the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA).
Ibuprofen is a generic version of Motrin IB tablets, 200 mg, of Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.
The drug is used to relieve pain from various conditions such as headache, dental pain, muscle aches, or arthritis. It is also used to reduce fever and to relieve minor aches and pain due to the common cold or flu. Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID).
Global Update: European stocks traded sharply lower amid political uncertainty in Germany and trade concerns between the European Union and the US. France's CAC, Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE were down 0.5-1 percent at the time of writing this article.
Asian markets also closed in the red with China's Shanghai Composite losing 2.5 percent ahead of implementation of tariffs from both United States and Beijing later in the week. Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi also fell more than 2 percent.
Market Closing: Benchmark indices reversed half of Friday's gains to end the first session of the week lower by half a percent on Monday, dragged by global weakness due to trade tensions and political uncertainty in Germany.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 159.07 points to 35,264.41 and the 50-share NSE Nifty shed 57 points to 10,657.30. About 1,643 shares declined against 966 advancing shares on the BSE.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports and NTPC were losers.
Infosys rallied over 2 percent and TCS gained 0.2 percent.
Nifty Midcap index fell 117 points.
Adani Enterprises, Jindal Steel, Nalco, JSW Steel, Indiabulls Rea Estate, Avanti Feeds, Bata India, Indiabulls Housing, SREI Infrastructure, 8K Miles, Just Dial, PFC, REC, Idea Cellular, Granules, InterGlobe Aviation, L&T Finance, M&M Financial and DHFL fell 2-20 percent.
CG Power, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal, Cadila Healthcare, Jubilant Foodworks, HEG and Graphite India gained 2-6 percent.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee weakened by 26 paise to 68.73 against the dollar on demand for American currency.
June sales number: SML Isuzu sold 1564 vehicles in June 2018 against 1320 vehicles in June 2017.
At 15:15 hrs SML Isuzu was quoting at Rs 772.95, up Rs 18.60, or 2.47 percent.
Macquarie maintains outperform on Godrej Consumer: Shares of Godrej Consumer Products touched 52-week high of Rs 1,241.95, rising 1.4 percent as Macquarie maintained outperform rating with a target of Rs 1,285 per share.
The research house sees strong recovery in household insecticides.
The company's EPS estimates ahead by 7-9% for FY19-20, while the stock is trading at a 37x FY20 earnings, it added.
Buzzing: Graphite India and HEG shares prices were locked at 5 percent upper circuit each for the second consecutive session after Macquarie initiated coverage on both.
At 15:00 hours IST, Graphite share was quoting at Rs 882.05 and HEG at Rs 3,477.05 on the BSE.
The global brokerage house has initiated coverage with an Outperform call on both stocks, with a target price at Rs 1,260 and Rs 4,810 per share, respectively.
On Graphite India, it said the market should remain tight with constraints across the supply chain.
It expects current price strength & margins to sustain for longer and forecasts 267 percent YoY growth in EPS FY19e, the global research house said, adding the company with 12 percent global market share is well placed.
On HEG, Macquarie said the company with 10 percent global market share is on solid footing and expects 147 percent YoY growth in EPS FY19e.
Despite 8x surge in the stock in 1-year, structural lift is not fully appreciated, it feels.
TVS Motor in focus: TVS Motor Company sold 3.13 lakh units in the month of June 2018, a growth of 15 percent compared to 2.73 lakh units sold in year-ago month.
The total sales were ahead of Nomura expectation of 2.99 lakh units.
The company said its 2-wheeler sales increased 12.1 percent year-on-year to 3.01 lakh units and scooter sales jumped 13.6 percent to 1.02 lakh units.
Exports during the month grew by 48.6 percent to 65,971 units while 3-wheeler sales shot up 140.9 percent to 12,413 units compared to year-ago month.
Auto sales: Atul Auto said its total sales in June 2018 grew by 17 percent to 3,847 units from 3,288 units in same month last year.
Market Update: The market is off its day's low as the recovery is led by ICICI Bank and Infosys that gained 1.5 percent each. European markets also showed some recovery from day's low amid politics and trade concerns.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell more than 100 points while the Nifty is trading above 10,650 levels.
Vedanta gained more than 1.5 percent as billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Resources plc will delist from the London Stock Exchange after promoter group made a cash offer to buy out about 33 percent of the public shareholding in the company.
Rating Upgrade: Credit Suisse has upgraded forging company Bharat Forge to Outperform rating with a target price of Rs 750 per share as it feels the near-term traction is solid which represents entry point.
"US commercial vehicle slowdown can be easily absorbed," the global brokerage firm said, adding the cyclicality has reduced over the years as company brought down share of commercial vehicle to 45 percent.
According to Credit Suisse, FY19 is likely to be a very strong year as all major engines seem to be firing.
US Class 8 order inflow is still strong and it is increasing content per vehicle, the research house said.
Titan in focus: Morgan Stanley has upgraded jewellery-to-watch maker Titan Company to Overweight from Equal-weight with a target price at Rs 1,080 per share as it feels the risk-reward appears favorable at current valuations.
It said recent correction offers a compelling entry point for long-term investors. The stock price corrected 10 percent in last two months.
"Titan is one of our favorite plays on urban discretionary consumption growth in India. We see an earnings CAGR of 29 percent for FY18-20," the research house said.
The management expects 20 percent jewellery revenue CAGR over 5 years.
Management Interview: ITC management told CNBC-TV18 that the company will invest Rs 25,000 crore across various businesses in next 5 years, including Rs 10,000 crore in food processing units across India.
It will ramp-up capacity of hotels at 24 properties to 2,500 rooms by 2023, and is evaluating options for foraying into healthcare and the decision is likely in 2019, it said.
The company further said it has invested around Rs 2,500 crore in Telangana since 2014 and will invest Rs 800-1,000 crore into Medak food processing unit. "GST is a big game-changer for the industry and we continue to stay bullish on the Indian economy."
A beginners guide to call options trading
Karthik Rangappa The options market makes up for a significant part of the derivative market, particularly in India.
USFDA Approval: Aurobindo Pharma has received final approval from the US health regulator to manufacture and market Ibuprofen capsules, used to relieve pain and reduce fever. The approved product is a generic equivalent of Pfizer's Advil Liqui-Gels Capsules. The product will be launched in September 2018.
"The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Ibuprofen capsules OTC, 200 mg," Aurobindo Pharma said in a BSE filing.
Quoting Nielsen data, Aurobindo Pharma said the estimated market size of ibuprofen capsules OTC is USD 164 million for the twelve months ending March 2018.
Market Update: The market is off its day's low in the afternoon amid selling pressure in global peers on German politics and trade tensions.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 209.76 points to 35,213.72 and the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 76.10 points to 10,638.20.
The Nifty Bank also fell more than 200 points while the Nifty Midcap dropped over a percent.
HDFC Bank, ITC, L&T, IOC, HDFC and Reliance Industries are top five contributors to the Nifty's fall while IT stocks like TCS and Infosys outperformed.
Buzzing: Shares of Bharat Financial Inclusion added 1.6 percent intraday as company completed the second securitisation transaction of Rs. 815.75 crore.
The company has completed the second securitisation transaction of Rs 815.75 crore in FY19. With this transaction, the company has completed two securitisation transactions worth Rs 1,365.82 crore in FY19.
On June 28 it has completed the first securitization transaction of Rs 550.07 crore in FY19.
Board Meet: Cheviot said that the board of directors of the company will meet on July 10 to consider issue of fully paid-up bonus shares to the members of the company.
Delist of Vedanta Resources from LSE: Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Resources plc will delist from the London Stock Exchange after promoter group made a cash offer to buy out about 33 percent of the public shareholding in the company.
Volcan, the investment arm of Agarwal family, made an offer to buy public float at a price of 825 pence per share, 27.6 percent higher than closing of 647 pence on June 29, the company said in a filing to the London Stock Exchange.
"In addition to the offer price, shareholders will also be entitled to receive the previously announced dividend of USD 0.41 per Vedanta share in respect of the twelve months ended March 31, 2018, which when taken together with the offer price represents a total value of 856 pence per share," it said.
The move is to simplify the corporate structure of Vendata and its subsidiaries, it said.
Agarwal said Vedanta was the first Indian company to be listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2003, reports PTI.
New MD at SBI: Arijit Basu has taken charge as the Managing Director of State Bank of India.
Basu will handle the areas of commercial credit and IT and will also hold additional charge of Stressed Assets Resolution Group. Prior to this role, he was designated as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) in the bank.
Interest rates on small saving: The government has kept interest rates on small saving schemes unchanged for July-September period.
Oil prices slide on increase in supply: Oil prices fell by more than 1 percent on increase in supply from top exporter Saudi Arabia and as there are some signs of an economic slowdown in Asia which may dent the outlook for demand.
Brent crude oil futures were at $78.30 per barrel, down 1.17 percent, from their last close.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 0.77 percent, at $73.55 a barrel, after rising more than 8 percent last week.
Europe Update: Shares in Europe opened sharply lower as investors question the stability of the German government and wider trade links between the European Union and the US.
France's CAC, Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE fell 1 percent each.
Market Update: The market extended losses in afternoon after further sell-off in Asian peers ahead of implementation of US tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese products later this week.
The Sensex loses around 300 points while the China's Shanghai Composite, Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi fall more than 2%
All sectoral indices traded in the red except IT while the Nifty Midcap index loses over a percent.