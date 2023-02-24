 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Interview: Closely watching Adani group developments, says PNB MD & CEO Atul Kumar Goel

Harsh Kumar
Feb 24, 2023 / 08:13 PM IST

PNB’s exposure to Adani group companies is within the policy framework of the bank, as also regulatory guidelines, he explained.

While PNB's original exposure (to Adani group) was about Rs 6,500-7,000 crore, but the present outstanding is about Rs 3,500 crore

State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) is keeping a close watch on developments pertaining to the Adani group, said Managing Director and CEO Atul Kumar Goel in an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol on February 24.

"We are keeping a close watch on the developments and will see how things pan out," said Goel. He added that PNB’s exposure to the group is within the policy framework of the bank and the guidelines set by the regulators.

That apart, Goel spoke on industry issues and PNB’s business plans. Below are the edited excerpts:

What is your exposure to the Adani group?