App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Clix Capital raises $40 million from existing investors

The company is targeting a loan book of Rs 5,500-6,000 crore by the end of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 5,000 crore currently, Clix Capital Services said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Clix Capital Services, a digital-lending NBFC, on Monday said it has raised USD million (about Rs 280 crore) from its existing investors, including AION Capital Partners, to fund growth plan.

The company is targeting a loan book of Rs 5,500-6,000 crore by the end of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 5,000 crore currently, Clix Capital Services said in a statement.

Augmenting the company's original capital base of USD 250 million (Rs 1,800 crore), the latest round of funding will be used to expand the business across its varied segments especially consumer finance and digital platforms.

Close

Clix has a presence across 12 cities in India and envisages deeper penetration in these markets, it said.

related news

With the fresh equity infusion, Clix is planning to continue its steady credit quality-led growth, focussing on the retail-lending segment to achieve about 70 per cent composition by March 2020, it said.

The company believes the current liquidity squeeze in the lending space is likely to present additional opportunities for selective acquisitions, it said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 30, 2019 03:22 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.