Second-time lucky? Clix Capital offers to play Santa at Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Weaker private sector banks have been acquired by deep-pocket buyers in the past too. Some were hurried bailouts while others were deals based on synergy. Early this year, Yes Bank was bailed out by a clutch of banks including State Bank of India after the bank plunged into a financial crisis due to high NPAs and low capital. Even before that, Bank of Rajastan was merged with ICICI Bank in 2010 and Centurion Bank of Punjab was merged with HDFC Bank in 2008.

Post the bailout of Yes Bank early this year, there were rumors in the market about the fate of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB). The reason was obvious. The lender’s capital adequacy ratios had fallen well below the regulatory minimum. Bad loans were too high. It was increasingly becoming clear that there is no other option before LVB but to sell a controlling stake to a large investor, with or without sacrificing its institutional identity. The bank was in talks with Indiabulls Housing Finance last year for a possible merger. The proposal reached the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) too. But, ultimately this didn’t go through after the regulator didn't find merit in the deal. Once again, the lender was pushed back to the uncertainty of finding the survival capital.

LVB, which desperately needs capital to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore-Rs 3,000 crore for survival and business, may have found a savior in Clix Capital which is looking at a majority shareholding in the bank. LVB has received preliminary, non-binding letter of intent (LoI) from Clix Capital Services Private Limited and Clix Finance India Private Limited on June 12, the bank said in a note to exchanges on Monday. Under the non-binding LOI, the proposed transaction is subject to completion of due diligence, and will be subject to regulatory and other customary approvals, the bank said. “In the event the discussions between the contracting parties in relation to the proposed transactions are successful and definitive agreements are executed, we will make appropriate disclosures as required under the provisions of applicable law,” the bank said.

LVB has capital adequacy ratio (CAR) at dangerous levels. The CAR is a little over 3 percent against the RBI minimum of 9 percent and NPAs over 20 percent. With NPAs high and CAR inadequate, the RBI had put the bank under watch in September last year. The bank was pinning its hopes on Indiabulls deal last year for a possible merger but the RBI had rejected the merger in October last year without citing a reason. "This is to inform that RBI vide their letter dated October 9, 2019, informed that the application for voluntary amalgamation of lndiabulls Housing Finance Limited and lndiabulls Commercial Credit Limited with the Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) cannot be approved," the bank said then.

On May 7, Lakshmi Vilas Bank had sought voluntary amalgamation with IBHL and ICCL. In October last year, rating agency CARE had downgraded Lakshmi Vilas Bank’s bond programme of Rs 318 crore to BB+ with negative outlook from BBB-. LVB was put under prompt corrective action (PCA) by the RBI after high level of bad loans, insufficient capital adequacy ratio, negative return on assets (RoA) for two consecutive years and high leverage. The RBI took this decision after assessing the deterioration in FY19 numbers.

Clix Capital is into financial services offering various types of loans and is headed by Pramod Bhasin who acquired the business in 2016 from GE Capital. Private equity firm AION Capital Partners is a significant shareholder in the company. Since the bank is in urgent need of capital, it is likely that LVB will take the offer to the RBI for regulatory approval soon after board approval. According to RBI norms, any acquisition above 5 percent will need a regulatory nod.

