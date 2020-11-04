Client payments coming in thick and fast in IT industry; for TCS it has never been so quick

A number of IT companies are seeing their Day Sales outstanding (DSO), or the average number of days it takes a company to collect payments after a sale is completed, come down dramatically during the quarter that ended in September 2020.

In fact, TCS said its DSO, in dollar terms, stood at an all-time low at 65. A low DSO value means that it takes a company fewer days to collect its accounts receivable. DSO is often referred to as days receivables or average collection period and a part of cash conversion cycle for firms. This metric is important as it tells about a company’s cash flow.

Not to be left behind are Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and others.

What others reported

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Tech Mahindra reported a 15-quarter low DSO at 97. HCL Tech’s stood at 79, including unbilled. According to Prateek Aggarwal, CFO, HCL Tech, this is seven days less compared to the 86 days the company has seen in the last three quarters.

Nilanjan Roy, CFO, Infosys, said collections remained robust with DSO reducing by two days to 69, compared to the previous quarter.

What led to the turnaround?

IT executives point out a couple of reasons that largely contributed to the lower DSOs.

At the time of pandemic in April, many IT majors had pointed out that they expect pricing pressures, extension of payments and discounts. IT executives now say that it has largely eased as customers’ priorities are changing and they want to invest in technology.

Sachin Tikekar, co-founder & President, KPIT Technologies, which is in the automotive engineering space and counts large car makers as its clients, pointed out that companies are investing in software and the cuts they are taking are outside of it.

“Software is the future. You don’t want to kill the future,” he added.

“During H2 FY21 (Second half), and going forward, we are not seeing too much pressure,” he added.

Executives also point out that large clients were able to pay amidst the pandemic and that definitely helped.

Manoj Bhat, Chief Financial Officer, Tech Mahindra said: “Most of the larger customers are in very reasonable financial position despite the pandemic. We have not experienced much of the extension of payment terms. Most of our customers are large Fortune 500 companies. They take care of all their partners.”

According to Bhat, that contributed as well in terms of Tech Mahindra’s DSOs coming down. “I think, pretty much, across the board, you have seen that in the industry. During these times, anybody who had larger customers has seen an improvement in DSOs,” he added.

Third, the processes for billing these companies have put in place and continuous communication with customers helped.

Jatin Dalal, CFO, Wipro in a recent interaction with Moneycontrol, said: “We work closely with customers. All customers want to pay on time. We coordinate well with their payments team. It’s just constant focus on our smooth process I would credit.”

For the quarter ending September, Wipro’s cash collections were 164 percent of the net income. “I would say that we remain very cautious in terms of how agile our process is and we bill it very quickly,” he added.