Click and mortar: Suguna to sell processed poultry products both online and offline

The Rs 9,000-crore Coimbatore-based Suguna group has decided to take the branded route to sell processed poultry products.

The company has unveiled its first 'click and mortar' brand Delfrez, which will be available both in the online and offline retail formats.

Defrez stores, a chain of retail outlets that operate under the processed food division of Suguna Foods Pvt. Ltd., will house diverse processed poultry products from the house of Suguna.

The stores will house an array of products in the Ready-to-Eat, Ready-to-Cook and Marinates category. Apart from chicken, the stores will also sell value-added eggs, mutton and the like.

Huge growth opportunity

In a chat with Moneycontrol, Soundararajan, Chairman, Suguna Group, said that the domestic poultry business was worth around Rs 90,000 crore, of which the processed segment accounts for Rs 4,000 crore.

According to Soundararajan, 95 percent of the poultry business is `live chicken’. While this segment is growing at around 7-8 percent, the processed poultry segment has been growing at around 15 percent. “The processed segment is where there will be a huge growth opportunity,” he said.

Fielding a range of questions, he said that while chilled items could have a shelf life of five days, frozen products could have a shelf life of close to one year.

Starting out with 259 stores

Suguna will have 250 Delfrez (an amalgam of delicious and freshness) stores to begin with. They will come up mostly in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. This will be scaled up to 1,000 stores by 2025, said Soundararajan.

Delfrez is the brainchild of the group's second-generation leader Vignesh Soundarajan, who is an Executive Director at Suguna Foods. The products will be available on online channels such as Big Basket, Grofers, Jio Mart, Swiggy and the like.

The processed products will also be available offline in Spacious Delfrez retail stores that provide customers with fresh produce.

Soundararajan said the Suguna group had varied verticals: farm (live chicken), processed products (Delfrez), feed (catering to farmers) and soya crushing. Suguna sells soya oil under the Mother Delight brand. Significantly enough, it has also gone offshore with poultry units in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Kenya.

The launch of Delfrez is a part of a strategic brand restructuring at the group level. The group, Soundararajan said, had invested over Rs 100 crore in the new brand.

“We are really excited to launch Delfrez and make our products accessible to one and all through retail as well as digital channels. We have made sure to have a proper Digital and e-Commerce strategy in place to connect with our consumers and understand their needs. Being leaders in the poultry industry over the past three decades, we look forward to leveraging our expertise in the market and help reinforce our philosophy with this venture, which is to bring more protein to everyone’s plate,” said Vignesh Soundarajan.

Suguna Foods is a pioneer in broiler farming, hatcheries, feed mills, processing plants and vaccine manufacturing for poultry in India. It operates in 18 States and offers a range of poultry products and services. Suguna, which commenced operations in 1984, is among the top ten poultry companies in the world.