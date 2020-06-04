Cleartrip calls out EaseMyTrip for copying its design, features

Online travel agency Cleartrip has accused rival EaseMyTrip of copying the features and design of its COVID-19 travel guide.

In a blog post, Sahil Karkhanis, head of design at Cleatrip, said, "Some brands copy other brands blatantly because it is cheaper, easier, and achievable without a smidgen of skill or hard work".

Calling EaseMyTrip a "repeat offender" and "copycat extraordinaire", Karkhanis accused it of copying Cleartrip's "TravelSafe" feature, which lists measures that passengers should follow for a safe journey during the COVID-19 outbreak. It also has information on cancellation policies.

EaseMyTrip has denied the accusation.

Before it allowed domestic flights to resume on May 25, the government released an exhaustive list of guidelines for passengers, airlines and airports.

Karkhanis said EaseMyTrip launched a similar page shortly after Cleartrip rolled out the feature.

"We were shocked to see that the entire Travel Checklist section seemed like a Copy-Paste of what we’d done, down to the iconography," Karkhanis added.

The company ran the Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) through DiffChecker, and found that the icons were 100 percent identical.

"We’re convinced that these icons are Cleartrip proprietary and are being brazenly re-used by EaseMyTrip without our permission. There can be no other explanation for our custom-designed SVG finding a 100 percent code (path) match in the wild," Karkhanis said.

The post also included screenshots to support the claim.

Karkhanis also said EaseMyTrip lifted its content as well, with some typos showing up on both websites.

"As a responsible brand, we never copy content and we take pride that ClearTrip (and others) have copied our content in the past," Prashant Pitti, co-founder EaseMyTrip, told the Hindu BusinessLine .

Pitti added that some of the icons could be purchased online, which is why they had the same source code.

About the typos, Pitti said that since airlines sent the content to multiple travel portals, typos might have been repeated on both the websites.



