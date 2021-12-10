Clean hydrogen 'immediate solution' for steel sector to go net zero: Sajjan Jindal of JSW

File image of JSW Steel Ltd CMD Sajjan Jindal

The steel industry, one of the major emitters of greenhouse gases, may achieve its net-zero emission target in the near future if it turns to clean hydrogen for production, said Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Steel Ltd.

“Viable green steel production could be more than a decade away even though several of the world’s major steelmakers, including us at JSW, are actively developing plans to adopt the process to meet carbon-neutral goals,” Jindal said at an interaction with the Bengal Chamber of Commerce on December 10. “In this context, switching to clean hydrogen seems to be the most likely immediate solution to get to net zero.”

According to Jindal, the steel industry has a crucial role to play in fulfilling the target of net zero emissions from India by 2070 as set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COP26 climate conference.

While the industry accounts for 0.7 percent of the world’s economic output, it contributes 7 percent towards the global emissions, the JSW chief said. “This needs to change and needs to change fast.”

Curtailing carbon emissions will require major upgrades at the steel mills and the initiative will have to be taken at the industry as well as policy level, he said.

A new transformative approach would be required, which includes using carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) with the existing fossil fuel-based iron making (BF-BOF), substituting hydrogen for carbon as a reductant and using renewable electrical energy, Jindal said.

With the deployment of best available technologies, low-carbon steelmaking would become competitive with respect to conventional methods, but the transition period “may involve high initial capital costs”, he pointed out.

“And while the prices of renewable electricity and green hydrogen are falling fast, the capital costs of setting up new plants—and shuttering old ones— I foresee will be a major barrier to change,” he said.

In such a scenario, "proactive government support through well-designed policy” will ensure that the industry is not discouraged from making the transition to green production, Jindal said.

While the JSW CMD stressed on the need for sustainable transition, he also told the Bengal Chamber of Commerce that the production of steel needs to be rapidly scaled up to increase the share of the manufacturing sector in the GDP.

“The government has set a target to increase the share of manufacturing sector in the national GDP to 25 percent by 2025 and to achieve 300-MTPA steel production by 2030. This entails that multi-fold growth in steel production will be needed. While this sounds ambitious, this is not unattainable. We, as an industry, are at an inflection point, driven by a favourable shift in global supply and demand as well as a large local appetite, thus ensuring sustainable growth,” he said.