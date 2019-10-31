Classroom | What to look at when investing in FMCG companies (Equity: Part 20)

Part 20 of the Moneycontrol Classroom deals with key parameters you should consider when investing in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies.

Rural/Urban mix: Often, you will see reports talking about a slowdown in rural markets compared to urban markets, or the other way around. Most companies will be exposed to urban markets but not all companies are equally exposed to rural markets. Before jumping to conclusions on hearing about a rural slowdown, look at the extent of exposure.

MNC or Indian: At one time, this made a big difference to valuations but Indian companies have caught up. But this parameter is useful for a few reasons. Indian companies venture abroad so their exposure to international markets is an important factor to watch out for. MNCs are chiefly India-focused. Indian companies can have sizeable debt compared to near zero for MNCs, because of their acquisitions. Lastly, MNCs plans tend to be in sync with their parent company's plans, which may not always be beneficial to minority shareholders.

Categories: Nestle and Colgate are both MNCs and FMCG companies but the similarities end there. Which categories a company operates in makes a big difference to how you evaluate a company. Some categories are mature, meaning most people use these products so growth tracks population growth and conversion from using unbranded or local brands to the national brands. Some categories are relatively new and enjoy high growth rates. The mix of categories can determine whether a company's growth can sustain or not.

Competition: A favourite word among companies is competitive intensity, which is how much competition exists in the market. There is no way to measure it but a good metric to see is if a company has more pricing power than the others. There are very few categories where competitive intensity is less in India and the explosion of retail channels (e-commerce and retail stores) means consumers are spoilt for choice. You can assume that barring a few big categories such as baby foods or some very niche product, competition in India is high and will remain so.

Volume growth: This is perhaps the most important aspect to be watched for. You want to see a company's volume growth maintain its historical rate or move above that, and also be higher than the industry growth and that of its rivals. But volume growth alone is not sufficient. Value growth matters too.

Value growth: This is a combination of volume growth, with change in price and product mix determining value growth. Again, this should grow at historical trends or higher. Healthy value growth is required to absorb increase in expenses and then leave enough to see a healthy growth in profitability. If the difference in value and volume growth goes unusually higher compared to historical trends, it can be a cause for concern. Sales growth could get affected because consumers stop buying or switch to competing products.

Advertising and sales promotion: Competition means companies have to keep spending on marketing their products and not get complacent. It also helps to refresh products through re-launches and then spending to push them out to consumers. This metric gives an idea of how aggressive the company is in the market. Usually, it makes sense to view this as a percentage of sales, and then compare with past trends or with peers.