Classroom | Starting your journey as a trader (Technical Analysis: Part 2)

Part 2 of the Technical Analysis Classroom deals with the tools needed to start your journey as a trader.

What are the basic tools I need to have to be able to practice technical analysis?

To practice technical analysis, you don’t need a huge setup. A basic setup of a laptop/PC, internet connection and a charting software is enough

Charting Software –

Traditional software like Amibroker, Metastock, Ninja Trader etc. are licensed products and a one-time investment. But you will need to buy data feeds for such software.

However, for beginners, there are many free websites available. Also, nowadays brokers give full-fledged charting software to their clients, bundled along with their trading account.

How do I identify stocks to trade in, using technical analysis?

There are two different ways to approach technical analysis –

One can shortlist certain technical criteria and based on those, identify stocks to trade. Alternatively, one can screen stocks on parameters in addition to technical criteria, and then use technical analysis to decide when to buy or sell.

Technical criteria can be based on patterns, indicators, price-volume action, momentum, relative momentum, quantitative etc.

There are two key branches of technical analysis-based trading: automation and discretionary.

An automated or mechanical system would be based on defined criteria which would decide stocks that fit those rules and create portfolios accordingly. The rules could be momentum, mean reversion, to name some, and the portfolio would be run purely based on the rules, without any human intervention.

In the discretionary method, the individual would make decisions after running the technical criteria. The individual may even mix other data points from derivatives, fundamentals, co-relations, quants etc

Both the strategies need to keep evolving and be tweaked whenever necessary.

What is the time horizon I should look at: when trading in stocks using technical analysis?

While the short term traders looks at the charts on a smaller time frames (say 5 mins to a day), a long term trader or an investor should watch the charts on a longer time frame (say daily to monthly)

One has to assess his or her own temperament before selecting the time horizon when trading stocks using technical analysis. In effect there is no one particular time horizon that works for everyone; every trader has to figure that out for himself or herself.

Is it possible to take a longer-term view on stocks, purely on technical analysis?

It is a myth that technical analysis only works for short term traders or swing traders. Many long term traders or investors also use technical analysis to time their entry and exits.

It is possible to take a longer-term view purely based on technical analysis. A fundamental change in company gets reflected in its stock prices. Hence when a stock is breaking out of a long trading range of prices, one can take a longer-term view on basis of technicals even before any fundamental change is visible. A long term investor can practice trend-following using technical analysis

Technicals can also complement any other method of research. A long term investor need not be watching the charts on a constant basis and do micro analysis but he or she should be aware of the important price levels and the price trend which can help them to make their entry and exits more efficient. No matter how strong the fundamentals of a company, entering the stock at a wrong time can affect returns.

Is there any rule on how many stocks I should focus on?

Trading in equities is a directly proportional to the amount of capital an individual has. Technicals can give you various entry-exit signals on using various methods. However, everything boils down to how much capital an individual has to trade on every signal generated by technicals.

Also depending on the level of diversification one wishes, a rule can be formed on the maximum number of stocks that one should focus on

Once you start using technicals, you should define which technical strategy works in different market conditions and then refine your list of stocks meeting those criteria.

Another way to refine the list is to look at market capitalization of companies and see technical parameters only of those companies which meet your market cap criteria i.e. small cap, medium cap or large-cap.

So to conclude, there is no limit of stocks one should focus on. However, as you can’t trade every stock one needs to focus on only those stocks which meet maximum points on your checklist.

What is a stoploss? How do I set stop loss triggers?

As the name suggests, stop loss is a price at which you want to get out of a trade and stop making further losses.

To limit risk on a trade you need an exit strategy and stop loss is part of your exit strategy.

This is how it works. Say a trader buys a stock at Rs 100, assuming the price will rise to Rs 105 by the end of the day. But stock prices fluctuate through the course of a trading session. It is possible that the stock price may steadily rise after the trader has bought the stock. But it is equally possible that the stock price may decline first and rise later. So the trader will set a stop loss target, say Rs 97, below which if the stock falls, he will exit his position, rather than risk more losses.

Ideally, when you enter a trade, you should give it little room to move before it starts to go in your direction.

A good stop loss is that if hit, tells you that you were wrong about the direction of the market.

A stop-loss disciplines the trader in getting out of losing trades.

One can place a deep stop loss if your view is for long term and it should be small in case your view is for a shorter term

The stop loss criteria can differ from person to person based on their risk tolerance, however there is a general thumb rule for placing stop loss i.e. one should not risk more than 2% of their capital in a single trade.

Is it necessary to keep stop loss triggers while trading?

No trader is immune to losses. Hence, if you want to become a successful trader you have to cut your losses short when the trade goes against your view.

As a trader, your raw material in markets is the capital that you bring in. Capital is a finite resource and hence must be protected. Stop losses help you protect that finite capital.

Also, a 50% loss requires 100% returns on base amount to break even. That is why stop losses are essential for every trade.

Can I keep revising my stop loss triggers depending on how the stock price moves?

Trailing stop is a method of constantly changing and revising your stop loss upwards so that you don’t lose out on price appreciation and at the same time have your downside risk protected.

Trailing stop loss orders are an extremely advantageous feature when compared to a fixed static stop loss order because they allow traders to protect their capital if the price drops and at the same time you don’t lose out on price appreciation

One can manually change stop losses in the system or some brokers provide an option of a trailing stop loss order or bracket order

Trailing stop losses can be set on different parameters, i.e. a stop loss can be trailed on basis of higher bottoms or moving averages or % difference etc.

How do I cultivate discipline in trading?

A trader can have the best trading system but will not succeed in trading without discipline.

These are some of the ways to cultivate discipline in trading

> Keeping emotions in check.

> Create a trading plan

> Maintain a checklist before entering a trade.

>Maintain a trade journal, which helps you to revisit where you went wrong.

>Having a proper risk management plan

> Decrease your bet size when you are facing continuous losses