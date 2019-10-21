Classroom | Quantitative metrics to look for -- working capital, inventory, receivables (Equity: Part 14)

Part 14 of the Classroom looks at the important Balance Sheet numbers of a company that investors must analyse before making their investment decisions.

Working capital:

Besides the longer-term capital required to invest in a business (which generally gets used for land, plant, machinery etc.), short term capital is required to run the day-to-day operations. This capital will be used to buy raw materials and invest in inventory until the time the products are sold. This money will come back only when goods are sold and the money is received by the business from customers/distributors (generally called debtors in business parlance). This is called ‘working capital’

FMCG companies tend to have negative working capital, which means that they sell their produce against cash and not on credit. At the same time, they pay their vendors with a lag. This is one of the reasons why stocks of FMCG companies trade at such expensive valuations. On the other hand, businesses which have had problems keeping tight working capital management are mostly from the infrastructure sectors. This is because their projects stretch for months and they receive payment in proportion to the work completed. In case of delay in execution, their payments are withheld by clients.

Also, companies which have government bodies as their major customers, also face working capital issues because of delayed payments.

Debtors, receivables

Keeping a tight control on debtors and receivables is also important for ensuring healthy cash flows. As mentioned earlier, a debtor is the one who buys the goods of a company for selling them further and the money they owe the business is called receivable. To run a business efficiently, it is important that the receivables are collected as fast as possible. Else there will be an interest cost that the business will have to bear on the amount of money blocked with debtors. Further, if the receivable collection cycle is too long – there is always an increased chance of default. Therefore, consistent collection of dues from customers is very important. A reading of the cash flows will give an idea if the sales are genuine or if the company is merely showing higher sales growth by creating fake bills.

A common method of promoters/management siphoning money out of the company is by selling goods to entities related to them. The money due from those sales will initially be shown as receivables and later, written off as bad debts.

Inventory, creditors

Inventory and creditors also form part of working capital management. Just like a business has debtors, it also has creditors. Creditors are those vendors who have sold their goods to the business for its use mainly as raw material and in some case, for use as other supporting material. Just like working capital management can be improved by a faster collection of debtors, efficient management of payment to creditors can also add to the efficiency of working capital management. The duration of payment to creditors should at least be same, if not longer, as the duration of receipt from debtors. However, all these will depend upon demand and supply besides other factors.

Inventory is yet another part of working capital. It will be an idealistic situation that the products of business keep getting produced and keep getting sold simultaneously. It does not happen that way and a certain quantity of products have to be bunched together before dispatch. This results in blocking of capital towards the production cost of those products. Similarly, there is a cost involved in maintaining a minimum level of raw materials. This is called inventory. As is obvious by now, efficient inventory management will further add to the efficiency of working capital management.

Capital invested:

Every business needs capital. From an investor’s viewpoint, an ideal company is that which is able to generate high sales with low capital investment. This is true of trading firms and firms in the services sector, IT being one such.

On the other hand, sectors such as capital goods, auto, heavy equipment, engineering procurement construction (EPC) etc will need high capital investment. The capital invested has an impact on the turnover ratios and return ratios.