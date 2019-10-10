Classroom | Cheap or expensive: How to value a stock (Equity: Part 8)



A market expert says that stock X, which is trading at Rs 200, is cheaper than stock Y in the same industry, which is trading at Rs 50. I am confused.





I understood price, but what is earnings per share?





How does one look at P/E?





Does this mean that a stock with low PE multiple is always a good buy and that a stock with high PE multiple should be avoided?



In Part 8 of the Classroom, we delve into how to value stocks and what analysts mean when they say a stock is cheap or expensive.The absolute price of a stock is no indication of whether a stock is cheap or expensive. Its valuation depends upon different measures, the most popular of which is the price-to-earning or P/E multiple. ‘P’ here is the current market price of the stock and ‘E’ is the earnings per share.Say a company has 10 lakh shares in issue, which are held by different classes of shareholders—promoters, institutions, retail investors. If the company makes a net profit of Rs 50 lakh, then the earning per share will be Rs 5. (Rs 50 lakh divided by 10 lakh shares)The rule of thumb is that a stock with a low P/E ratio is cheap while the one with a high P/E is expensive. In the above case, the P/E for the Rs 200 stock might be lower and therefore, it is being called cheaper.

Wish it were that simple! Then, making money in the stock market would have been very easy. No, it doesn’t mean that. P/E basically tells you how much worth is being seen in a stock by the market. A stock trading at higher multiple is considered better quality, generally. In other words, a good quality stock will always command a high P/E.

An investment decision in a stock depends upon a lot of other factors. Sometimes the market assigns a low P/E to a stock for a good reason. It could be anything from unscrupulous promoters, mediocre product line, lack of pricing power, among others.



Are PE multiples standard across different sectors?





Is PE multiple the best indicators to tell if a stock is cheap or expensive?





A stock has fallen 50 percent from its record high. Does that make it cheap?



Your job as an investor is to understand whether you agree with the market's assessment on whether the given P/E is right.They are not. P/E multiples depend upon the broad financials and earning capability of a sector. A consistently-performing, less cyclical, higher margin and high growth sector will always command higher multiples as compared to say, a commodity sector where earnings keep moving up and down.No. There are other indicators such as Price/Book Value (P/B), Enterprise Value (EV)/Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA), Discounted Cash Flow (DCF), Dividend Discount Model (DDM) to name a few. Their applicability depends upon the business of the company. For instance, P/B multiple is commonly used to evaluate companies in the banking, financial services and insurance sectors.

No. One will have to look into the reasons for such a sharp fall and then take a call.



Conversely, a stock has doubled in price. Does that automatically make it expensive?



Sometimes stocks fall sharply because some big fund house(s) may be exiting. The selling may or may not be related to the company’s fundamentals. Sometimes, it could be that the fund is facing redemption requests from its investors. At other times, the reason could be something more serious like the management having fudged the financial statements or done some shady dealing.

No. If a company’s earnings has grown 100 percent during a period, the stock’s P/E ratio will be the same even if its stock price has doubled.



I have heard market experts always talk about forward P/E. What does that mean?



So, doubling of the stock price doesn’t necessarily mean that it has become expensive. Of course, if the stock price has doubled without any visible improvement in the company’s operating performance, then the stock may be considered expensive.

That means that the earnings being used for calculation is for the period that is yet to come. Say the stock of a company quoting at Rs 100 had reported an earning per share of Rs 10 last year. Based on that EPS, the stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 10 (Rs 100/Rs 10 per share). If the company is expected to double its EPS to Rs 20 in the current year, then based on the expected EPS of Rs 20, the stock is quoting at a P/E multiple of 5.



Which one is a better indicator? Forward P/E or trailing P/E?





Some companies report strong growth in revenues and profits consistently. But their stock prices have gone nowhere. Why is that?



Forward multiples are calculated based on certain expected financial estimates that an investor will have to prepare. The stock price is always governed by future events and not by the past.The returns from a stock are dependent on its future financial performance and not on past laurels. Therefore, forward PE is a better indicator.

There can be multiple reasons for that. Some companies may not be generating cash flows in line with its revenue and profit growth. In such cases, market will not reward its share price as there could be risk of company not having enough cash to continue its business in future.

This could also be an indication of siphoning out the money or simply dressing up the books. Alternatively, a company might be using far more capital than required to grow revenue and profit. In this case, the return ratios will be significantly lower. There could be many other reasons.