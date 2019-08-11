App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2019 12:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

CK Birla Hospital for Women to invest up to Rs 1,000 crore to add 14 hospitals by 2025-end

The company currently has one 75-bed multi-speciality hospital focusing on healthcare system for women in Gurugram.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Healthcare provider CK Birla Hospital for Women is planning to invest up to Rs 1,000 crore to add around 14 more hospitals under the brand across the country by the end of 2025, its founder Avanti Birla has said.

The company currently has one 75-bed multi-speciality hospital focusing on healthcare system for women in Gurugram.

"We are looking to add around 14 hospitals by the end of 2025 across the country. The investment on this would be up to Rs 1,000 crore. All these hospitals will be in the similar format of our Gurugram hospital," Birla told PTI.

Close

All the hospitals will have around 75 to 80 beds each. The company will have an aggregate of 1,400 to 1,500 beds in total, she added.

related news

On the probable locations of the upcoming hospitals, Birla said: "These hospitals will be in metros, tier 1 cities and smaller cities that we are evaluating."

When asked about how the company plans to fund the expansion, Birla said: "We are looking at different sources of funding. Right now we are primarily privately funded, but going forward it will be a mix of funding from the group, internal accruals and we will also tap external sources."

Highlighting that India has a huge demand for healthcare and bridging the gap between demand and supply is a challenge, she said that all healthcare providers are making efforts in that direction.

About the need for the hospitals for women, Birla said: "There is a huge need in India for hospitals focusing on women as they are under-served and that is what driving us to set up these hospitals."

In similar vein, CK Birla Hospital for Women COO Akshat Seth said: "There is a distinct focus on providing quality healthcare for women and the whole clinical and service proposition is built around that. Having built what is good for women also serves the men as well."

The hospitals seek to deliver global standards of clinical excellence, he added.

CK Birla Hospital for Women is part of the $2.4 billion diversified C K Birla Group. The Group has interests across technology, automotive, infrastructure, home and building, healthcare and education.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 11, 2019 12:20 pm

tags #Business #Health #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.