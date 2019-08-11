CK Birla Hospital for Women to invest up to Rs 1,000 crore to add 14 hospitals by 2025-end

Healthcare provider CK Birla Hospital for Women is planning to invest up to Rs 1,000 crore to add around 14 more hospitals under the brand across the country by the end of 2025, its founder Avanti Birla has said.

The company currently has one 75-bed multi-speciality hospital focusing on healthcare system for women in Gurugram.

"We are looking to add around 14 hospitals by the end of 2025 across the country. The investment on this would be up to Rs 1,000 crore. All these hospitals will be in the similar format of our Gurugram hospital," Birla told PTI.

All the hospitals will have around 75 to 80 beds each. The company will have an aggregate of 1,400 to 1,500 beds in total, she added.

On the probable locations of the upcoming hospitals, Birla said: "These hospitals will be in metros, tier 1 cities and smaller cities that we are evaluating."

When asked about how the company plans to fund the expansion, Birla said: "We are looking at different sources of funding. Right now we are primarily privately funded, but going forward it will be a mix of funding from the group, internal accruals and we will also tap external sources."

Highlighting that India has a huge demand for healthcare and bridging the gap between demand and supply is a challenge, she said that all healthcare providers are making efforts in that direction.

About the need for the hospitals for women, Birla said: "There is a huge need in India for hospitals focusing on women as they are under-served and that is what driving us to set up these hospitals."

In similar vein, CK Birla Hospital for Women COO Akshat Seth said: "There is a distinct focus on providing quality healthcare for women and the whole clinical and service proposition is built around that. Having built what is good for women also serves the men as well."

The hospitals seek to deliver global standards of clinical excellence, he added.