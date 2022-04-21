Civil Services Day 2022: PM Modi confers ‘Award for Excellence in Public Administration’

On the occasion of Civil Services Day 2022 today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. He also addressed a gathering of civil servants at the event. Civil Services Day is celebrated annually on April 21 to recognise the contribution of civil servants to society.

PM Modi extended his greetings to all civil servants on Civil Services Day as he shared a video of his address at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan.

The Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration have been instituted with a view to recognize the “extraordinary and innovative work” done by districts, central and state units for the welfare of the common man.

A total of 16 awards for 5 ‘Priority Programmes’ and for innovations in the sphere of public administration will be given this year.

These five priority programmes include (i) Promoting “Jan Bhagidari” or People’s Participation in Poshan Abhiyan, (ii) Promoting excellence in sports and wellness through Khelo India scheme, (iii) Digital payments and Good Governance in PM SVANidhi Yojana, (iv) Holistic Development through One District One Product scheme, (v) Seamless, End-to-End Delivery of Services without Human Intervention.



Meanwhile, several leaders also extended greetings on the occasion of Civil Services Day 2022.

“Our civil servants have shown exemplary commitment to public service during COVID. May this tradition will continue, and their efforts would be instrumental in realising the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

“The civil service is the backbone of the administration of a country,” wrote union minister Kiren Rijiju.