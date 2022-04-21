English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Civil Services Day 2022: PM Modi confers ‘Award for Excellence in Public Administration’

    Civil Services Day is celebrated annually on April 21 to recognise the contribution of civil servants to society.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 21, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST
    PM Modi confers Awards for Excellence in Public Administration (Image: ANI/Twitter)

    PM Modi confers Awards for Excellence in Public Administration (Image: ANI/Twitter)


    On the occasion of Civil Services Day 2022 today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. He also addressed a gathering of civil servants at the event. Civil Services Day is celebrated annually on April 21 to recognise the contribution of civil servants to society.

    PM Modi extended his greetings to all civil servants on Civil Services Day as he shared a video of his address at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan.


    The Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration have been instituted with a view to recognize the “extraordinary and innovative work” done by districts, central and state units for the welfare of the common man.

    A total of 16 awards for 5 ‘Priority Programmes’ and for innovations in the sphere of public administration will be given this year.

    These five priority programmes include (i) Promoting “Jan Bhagidari” or People’s Participation in Poshan Abhiyan, (ii) Promoting excellence in sports and wellness through Khelo India scheme, (iii) Digital payments and Good Governance in PM SVANidhi Yojana, (iv) Holistic Development through One District One Product scheme, (v) Seamless, End-to-End Delivery of Services without Human Intervention.

    Close

    Related stories


    Meanwhile, several leaders also extended greetings on the occasion of Civil Services Day 2022.

    “Our civil servants have shown exemplary commitment to public service during COVID. May this tradition will continue, and their efforts would be instrumental in realising the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.


    “The civil service is the backbone of the administration of a country,” wrote union minister Kiren Rijiju.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Civil Services Day #Civil Services Day 2022 #PM Modi #Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 12:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.