Civil rights organisations write to Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to address hate content

Facebook India public policy director Ankhi Das should be placed on leave till the ongoing audit is complete, say 41 civil rights groups in an open letter to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

In the letter dated September 9, the groups said, “Das should be placed on leave pending a full audit of Facebook India and an investigation into her statements as reported in The Wall Street Journal. Should the audit or investigation reinforce the details of The Wall Street Journal, she should be removed from her role.”

“The need to act is urgent - lives are at stake,” the letter said.

This comes in the wake of The Wall Street Journal expose that brought to light how top leadership at Facebook’s India office did not apply the company's content moderation rules such as hate speech, misinformation and incitement to violence by politicians from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The centre of this was Das, who the report said, repeatedly prevented such content from being taken down.

The letter pointed out that Facebook’s failure to curb hate content is impacting the safety of marginalised groups in the country. “In fact, mass riots in India spurred on by content posted on Facebook have been occurring for at least seven years,” the letter said.

“Facebook should not be complicit in more offline violence, much less another genocide, but the pattern of inaction displayed by the company is reckless to the point of complicity,” the letter read.

While the full extent of the harm done by Facebook India is yet to be determined, event so far highlights the urgent and serious nature of these demands. “We believe that taking decisive action to address these issues isn’t just the right thing to do for everyone harmed in India,” the letter added.

The groups have also demanded fair audit of Facebook India, as reported by TIME, in partnership with civil rights groups and also making the audit findings public.

TIME earlier reported that Facebook has commissioned an independent report on its impact on human rights in India. It is being done by the US law firm Foley Hoag and will include interviews with senior Facebook staff and members of civil society in India, the report added.

The letter was signed by groups such as Alliance of South Asians Taking Action, Action Center on Race and the Economy, Indian American Muslim Council and Black Diasporic Organizing Project.