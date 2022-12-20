City Union Bank says Rs 259 crore divergence in additional gross NPA for FY22

Private sector lender City Union Bank on December 20 said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has found divergence in additional gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) of the bank amounting to Rs 259 crore in the fiscal year 2022.

The divergence to the tune of Rs 259 crore consists of 13 borrower accounts with an outstanding balance of more than Rs 1 crore for an amount of Rs 230 crore and 218 borrowers with an outstanding balance of less than Rs1 crore for an amount of Rs 29 crore.

“As per its final report on Risk Assessment, RBI has reported divergence in additional gross non-performing assets (NPA) for the said financial year amounting to Rs 259 crore,” the bank

said.

RBI conducted the on-site Inspection for the Supervisory Evaluation for the financial year 2021-22 from October 7 to November 18.

