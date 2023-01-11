City Union Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 26.7% YoY to Rs. 248.5 cr: Emkay

Emkay has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects City Union Bank to report net profit at Rs. 248.5 crore up 26.7% year-on-year (down 10.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 16.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 571.2 crore, according to Emkay.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 23.4% Y-o-Y (down 0.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 456 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Emkay_BFSI