 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

City Union Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 16% YoY to Rs. 201 cr: Arihant Capital

Broker Research
Jul 14, 2022 / 06:29 PM IST

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 17 percent Y-o-Y (up 4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 522 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

City Union Bank: City Union Bank signs Bancassurance agreement with TATA AIA Life, Shriram General Insurance. The bank has entered into a Bancassurance Agreement with TATA AIA Life Insurance and Shriram General Insurance. Both insurance companies will distribe their products through the branch network of the bank.

Arihant Capital has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banking & NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects City Union Bank to report net profit at Rs. 201 crore up 16% year-on-year (down 4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 17 percent Y-o-Y (up 4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 522 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 3% Y-o-Y (down 15 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 373 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Arihant_Banking_NBFC

Broker Research
TAGS: #Arihant Capital #Banking &amp; NBFC #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #City Union Bank #earnings #Result Poll
first published: Jul 14, 2022 06:29 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.