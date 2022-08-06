Shootout at Indian Museum in Kolkata: CISF jawan opens fire at colleagues; one killed

Indian Museum in Kolkata (file photo)

A jawan of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on August 6 shot dead his senior and injured another officer. The accused jawan is alleged to have snatched the weapon from his colleague and emptied the entire magazine.

An assistant sub-inspector rank officer died on the spot while an assistant commandant rank officer suffered a minor bullet injury. According to local media reports, the injured were moved to SSKM Hospital.

The combat force of the Kolkata Police was rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. AK Mishra, the accused CISF head constable, was apprehended after CISF Inspector General (south east) Sudhir Kumar reached the spot and appealed to him to put down his gun.

The incident took place around 6:45 pm in the barracks of the Indian Museum located in Kolkata’s Park Street area. The jawan used his service weapon to attack an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable. Both of them have sustained bullet injuries.

It is yet to be learned why the CISF jawan shot his colleagues.

The CISF took over the security of the museum in December 2019. The museum, located in the heart of Kolkata, is an autonomous organisation under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Culture.

(With agency inputs)