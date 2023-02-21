Delhi civic body initiates sealing action against 2 properties of TDI Mall over tax dues

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on February 21 initiated attachment and sealing action against two properties of the TDI Mall in Raja Garden, West Delhi, for “non-payment of property tax” amounting to Rs 9 crore, the civic body said.

“The property tax department of MCD’s west zone on February 21 attached two properties of TDI Mall namely TDI Paragon Mall situated at Plot number two at Shivaji Place in Raja Garden and TDI Mall situated at Plot No.11 at District Centre in Raja Garden for defaulting on property tax amounting to approximately Rs 9 crore,” an MCD statement said on February 21.

The statement added that “ample opportunities” were given to the defaulter to clear their outstanding tax dues pending since 2006-2007 but they failed to clear them.

The Delhi civic body further said: "If the property owners fail to clear their due property tax, similar action will be taken against them. The MCD requests all property owners to be responsible citizens and clears their tax dues in time so that better civic facilities can be provided to citizens."

Akshay Taneja, MD, TDI Infratech, said, “The dues pertain to basement tax which are to be borne by shop owners of the mall. The matter is subjudice in court and whatever the court decides we will abide by it. Till then we have asked the association of the mall to come forward and deposit money jointly, to which they disagree, hence the basement is sealed not the property.”

Moneycontrol News