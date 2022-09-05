66% Mumbaikars, 78% Puneris support Maharashtra’s latest EV policy: Survey

Representative image

A recent survey has found that 66 percent Mumbaikars and 78 percent Puneris "strongly support" the latest electric vehicle (EV) policy of Maharashtra that requires time-bound transition plans from delivery companies vis-à-vis last-mile delivery. The respondents also indicated a strong preference to prioritise purchases from progressive companies that are in line with and make commitments to the state government targets to rapidly decarbonise their fleets.

Under the nationwide survey that was conducted across six cities, 1,508 consumers were questioned from Pune and Mumbai each. The other cities that were surveyed for the consumer study titled ‘Delivery Fleets & EV Transition in Key Indian Cities’ are Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

As many as 83 percent of the respondents from Mumbai attributed last-mile delivery vehicles as one of the reasons for rising air pollution in the cities, with 88.7 percent affirming a switch to EV vehicles by the delivery companies as important to addressing air pollution issues and mitigating climate change. In Pune, 84.5 percent respondents attributed last-mile delivery vehicles as one of the reasons for rising air pollution in the cities, with 97.2 percent affirming a switch to EV vehicles by the delivery companies as important to addressing air pollution issues and mitigating climate change.

Notably, the Maharashtra government, as part of its overall EV policy, has set a 25 percent target for EV vehicles among e-commerce, delivery and logistics service providers in the state by 2025.

Commenting on the findings of the survey, Bhagwan Keshbhat, CEO of Waatavaran Foundation, said: “The findings indicate strong support for the policy direction on delivery sector emissions in Maharashtra. Along with the central government Niti Aayog’s Shoonya campaign, which actively looks to decarbonize the last mile delivery sector, delivery companies should come forward to work closely with our government to ensure rapid transition of their fleets.”

Respondents nationwide stressed on the need for a socially just transition of their delivery fleets by companies with 38 percent stressing that companies should either lease or purchase electric vehicles for their delivery partners/workers, 31 percent saying companies should provide financial incentives to delivery partners for buying electric vehicles and another 19 percent stating that support should be provided to the delivery partners to retrofit their existing delivery vehicles.

Atul Mudaliar, Head of Business Initiatives, Climate Group India, said: “It is time that all e-commerce and food companies find cleaner ways to deliver goods. The survey clearly shows that two out of three consumers acknowledge that the goods they purchase add to air pollution and are responsible for climate change in some way. Consumers believe that companies can do more by proactively switching over to electric vehicles for delivery.”

Mudaliar added: “While prominent companies like Flipkart and Zomato have announced a massive shift to 100 percent electric vehicles by 2030 in line with EV100, state policies in India have now started introducing mandates. Soon, delivery companies will have no choice but to change.”