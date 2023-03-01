 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Citroen India to commence vehicle export from Kamarajar Port to ASEAN, African markets from this month

PTI
Mar 01, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

Citroen, which is a part of the Stellantis group, further said that it has inked an initial pact with Kamarajar Port for shipping out the vehicles to the overseas market, the company said in a statement.

Automaker Citroen India on Wednesday said it will commence exports of its vehicles from Kamarajar Port in Tamil Nadu to ASEAN and African markets from this month.

Stellantis Group was formed by the merger of two global auto majors -- FCA and Grope PSA.

PAIPL, the Indian affiliate of Citroen India, will be exporting the Made-In-India 'New C3' B-hatch vehicles to countries in ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and Africa.