Citroen India signs pact with Jio-bp to build EV charging infrastructure

Jan 13, 2023 / 05:25 PM IST

Jio-bp will install DC fast chargers across Citroen’s key dealership network and workshops across the country in phases, a joint statement said.

Mobility solutions provider Citroen India has tied up with Jio-bp, a venture between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and British energy major bp, to build electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country, a joint release said on January 13.

"Jio-bp will install DC fast chargers across Citroen’s key dealership network and workshops across the country in phases," the release said.

These chargers will also be open to the entire universe of EV car customers to help boost EV adoption among consumers, it added.

With the New Citroen e-C3 All Electric scheduled for launch in Q1 2023, "this partnership will ensure Jio-bp’s charging infrastructure network is accessible via the My Citroen Connect app", the joint statement further said.

Jio-bp currently operates a network of EV charging and swapping stations
under the Jio-bp pulse brand.

The company had, in October, inked a pact with Mahindra & Mahindra to set up a charging network for its upcoming electric SUV launches. In April last year, Jio-bo and TVS announced a collaboration to create a public EV charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers