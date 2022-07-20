English
    Citroen drives in all-new C3 in India with price starting at Rs 5.7 lakh

    The company, which is a part of the Stellantis group formed by the merger of two global auto majors FCA and Groupe PSA, has forayed into the fast-growing sub-4 meter segment with its new offering.

    PTI
    July 20, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST

    Automaker Citroen India on Wednesday launched its all-new model C3 with introductory prices starting at Rs 5.7 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The company, which is a part of the Stellantis group formed by the merger of two global auto majors FCA and Groupe PSA, has forayed into the fast-growing sub-4 meter segment with its new offering.

    The C3 comes powered with a 1.2 litre petrol powertrain tagged between Rs 5.7 lakh and Rs 8.05 lakh. The company has introduced the model with two trims -- 1.2 Puretech 82 mated with five speed manual transmission and 1.2 litre Puretech 110 with six speed manual transmission.

    "With this launch, Citroen enters the mainstream B-hatch segment in India and we are confident the new C3's customised comfort USP will make it attractive and unique for consumers," Stellantis India CEO & Managing Director Roland Bouchara said in a statement. This is the first model from the company's C-Cubed family of vehicles that are designed and engineered in India, for Indians, he added.

    "With over 90 per cent localised parts in the C3, we are leveraging our strong supplier base, our R&D Center in Chennai, the vehicle assembly plant at Thiruvallur and the powertrain plant at Hosur," Bouchara stated.

    The C3 deliveries to customers will start from Wednesday at 20 La Maison Citroen phygital showrooms across 19 cities in the country, the automaker said.

    Citroen will also extend its 100 per cent direct online buying initiative for the C3, it added. Customers in over 90 Indian cities, including those outside the dealer network, will be covered through this direct online initiative and can order directly from the factory.

    Citroen India Brand Head Saurabh Vatsa said the model comes with various features like 26 cm infotainment touchscreen and 56 customisation options. The SUV-inspired hatchback, C3 is the first model in a family of three vehicles aimed at the international markets, developed and produced in India and South America.

    Citroen said its teams in India and Paris have collaborated and developed the car with over 90 per cent localisation. The company already sells the C5 Aircross SUV in India.
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 11:19 am
