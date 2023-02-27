Citi consumer business becomes Axis Bank property, logo rebranding underway

The acquisition of Citibank’s consumer banking business by Axis Bank was completed on February 28, initiating the rebranding of Citi branches with Axis logo.

Recently, Citibank sent messages to its existing customers saying the bank will complete the sale of consumer business to Axis on March 1, 2023. "We are pleased to now inform you that Citi and Axis Bank will be completing the sale on March 1, 2023," said an SMS sent by Citi bank to its customers.

A Citibank spokesperson refused to comment on this story.

On February 25, 2023, Moneycontrol reported that Citibank has removed its signboard from its iconic Kanak building office on Kolkata's Chowringhee Road, as part of the rebranding exercise post the acquisition of its consumer business by Axis Bank in 2021.

