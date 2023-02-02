 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Citigroup’s wealth unit halts margin loans on Adani securities

Bloomberg
Feb 02, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST

The US lender’s move to restrict lending comes after a similar change at Credit Suisse Group AG, as Adani’s beleaguered empire becomes further engulfed in crisis.

Adani group's stocks have nosedived after the Hindenburg report's release (Getty Images)

Citigroup Inc.’s wealth arm has stopped accepting securities of Gautam Adani’s group of firms as collateral for margin loans as banks ramp up scrutiny of the Indian tycoon’s finances following allegations of fraud by short seller Hindenburg Research.

“In recent days, we have seen a dramatic price drop of Adani issued securities,” Citigroup said in an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. “Stock and bond prices have plummeted following the negative news around the group’s financial health.”

The bank said in the memo it has decided to remove lending value “to all Adani issued securities with immediate effect.” Based on its estimates, the impact of this decision to its margin lending portfolio is limited, it said.