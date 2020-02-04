App
Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Citigroup suspends trader for 'stealing sandwiches from canteen': Report

Citigroup has refused to make any comment on the allegations, according to the report.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Citigroup has suspended a senior trader after he allegedly stole food from the staff canteen, according to a report in The Financial Times.

Paras Shah was head of high-yielding bond trading for Europe, the Middle East and Africa last month.

Reports suggest that Shah, a high-paid banker, was suspended after he was alleged to have stolen sandwiches from the canteen at the bank's London headquarters.

It is not immediately clear how many times the alleged incident happened, nor over what duration of time.

Citigroup has refused to make any comment on the allegations, according to the report.

The report said that Shah would have likely received a seven-figure salary and was suspended weeks before bonuses were to be paid out.

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 06:55 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs

