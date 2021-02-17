Citibank can't recover $500 million it paid by mistake to Revlon lenders, rules US court

Representational picture

Citibank won't be allowed to recover almost $500 million it mistakenly paid to cosmetic company Revlon's lenders, a US Court ruled. The judgment called the debacle "one of the biggest blunders in banking history."

The case centres on payments totalling some $500 million Citigroup sent in August 2020 to 10 financial companies who were parties to a term loan to Revlon.

Citi, the loan's administrative agent, mistakenly paid back the $900 million principal to the members of the lending consortium, rather than interest payments.

Citi realised the error but was rebuffed by the lenders, including Allstate Investment and Greywolf Loan Management.

Recipients of money wired in error are typically required to return it. But in this case, the creditors had reasonable grounds to believe the payment was intentional, Judge Jesse M. Furman of the U.S. District Court in Manhattan wrote in his ruling.

Because defendants in the case believed "in good faith and with ample justification" that the payments were for the full Revlon loan, "defendants' clients are entitled to keep the money," Furman said in a 105-page ruling.

Citi plans to appeal the decision.

"We strongly disagree with this decision and intend to appeal," a Citi spokeswoman said as per an AFP report. "We believe we are entitled to the funds and will continue to pursue a complete recovery of them," she said.

Furman said lenders' assumption about repayment made sense given that Revlon was known to be under financial duress due to COVID-19.

"Given a choice between assuming that Revlon had paid off the 2016 Term Loan early -- as borrowers sometimes do -- and assuming that Citibank or Revlon had mistakenly transferred over $900 million -- something no bank may have ever done before (and may never do again) -- it would have borderline irrational to choose the latter," Furman said.

Furman pointed in his ruling to a 1991 case, which "unambiguously" settled that New York law holds that "banks making wire transfer payments to bona fide creditors bear a risk of loss should a mistake occur," he said.

Still, Furman noted defendants "are not yet necessarily free to do with the money what they want," noting the possibility of appeal.

