Citi has named Aditya Bagree as head of India Markets, South Asia, CNBC TV18 reported.

Bagree replaces Badrinivas NC, who was recently appointed as head of markets treasury, Asia Pacific

Bagree will report to Citi India CEO Ashu Khullar and Asia Pacific Head of Markets Julia Raiskin. He will join the Citi leadership team for India as well as the Asia Pacific Markets Operating Committee.

He will also take on the Country Treasurer responsibility from Badrinivas in the interim period.