Citi launches Vedanta ADS Block deal worth Rs 1,200 crore

According to the deal, nearly 3.8 crore shares of Vedanta are on offer. These are ADS shares tendered in delisting and now to be sold by Citi Custodian Pool.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2022 / 08:40 PM IST
Citi Bank | Representative image

American multinational investment bank Citi on January 18 launched Vedanta ADS Block deal worth Rs 1,200 crore. The deal offers a discount of up to 4 percent on Wednesday's closing price, reported CNBC Awaaz.

According to the deal, nearly 3.8 crore shares of Vedanta are on offer. These are ADS shares tendered in delisting and now to be sold by Citi Custodian Pool.

Vedanta Limited's share price dropped by Rs 3.35 or 1.03 percent and closed at Rs 322.35 on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, reports arrived that Citigroup Inc is all set to sell its retail banking franchise in Taiwan to DBS Group Holdings Ltd. for around $2 billion

Apart from this, the New York-based bank is also in advanced talks with Taiwan’s Fubon Financial Holding Co. for a sale of its mainland China consumer business, reported Bloomberg on Wednesday.

The business website added that both Citi and Taiwan's Fubon are aiming sign an agreement in the coming weeks and the assets could be valued at about $1.5 billion.

Though the discussions are in advanced stage, no final decision has been made so far, as Citigroup is also mulling to consider other bidders if if deliberations with Taiwan’s second-biggest financial holding company don’t lead to an agreement.

This was followed by its sale of its assets in the the Philippines to Union Bank of the Philippines for a cash consideration plus a premium of about $904 million in December 2020.
